Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.50 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 209,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.