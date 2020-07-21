Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

GMAB opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,637,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.