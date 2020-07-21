Renishaw (LON:RSW) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($36.18) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,381.67 ($41.62).

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,800 ($59.07) on Monday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,470 ($55.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,064.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,671.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In other Renishaw news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($48.04), for a total value of £390,400 ($480,433.18). Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,300,000 over the last quarter.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

