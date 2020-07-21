Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RBNC stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
