Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBNC stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

