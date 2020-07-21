Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.34.

NYSE RF opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $183,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

