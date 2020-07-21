Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

