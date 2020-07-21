Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 697 ($8.58) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 636 ($7.83) to GBX 606 ($7.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 891 ($10.96) to GBX 482 ($5.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 632.33 ($7.78).

RDW opened at GBX 460 ($5.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 4.24 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($10.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 472.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.11.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

