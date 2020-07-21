Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Increased to GBX 8,400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,400 ($91.07) to GBX 8,400 ($103.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($60.30) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($87.37) to GBX 7,800 ($95.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,296.32 ($89.79).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,836 ($96.43) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,265.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,538.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Nicandro Durante purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

