RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RP. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ RP opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,283 shares of company stock worth $52,363,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RealPage by 192.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 361,997 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 2,000.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

