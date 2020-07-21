Raymond James Comments on Trilogy Metals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
