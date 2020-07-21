Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of TECK opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.