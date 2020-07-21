Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stuart Olson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$224.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.37 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:SOX opened at C$0.79 on Monday. Stuart Olson has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

