Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $984.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $984.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,253,757 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

