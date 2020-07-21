Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Decreased by Analyst

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC opened at $35.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,029,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

