Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Decreased by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 77,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

