Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.27. The firm has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

