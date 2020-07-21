Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of First Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,519,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,960 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 330,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

