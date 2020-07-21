Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $538,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $375,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 44,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 78.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,766,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,959,000 after buying an additional 2,538,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

