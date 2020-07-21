Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE:USB opened at $35.57 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,836,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.