Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Uranium Participation Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Uranium Participation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Uranium Participation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$1.01.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. Scotiabank upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of U stock opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.36. Uranium Participation has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of $696.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

