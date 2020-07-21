Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Increased by Analyst

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 3,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

