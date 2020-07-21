Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp Cut by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.10 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.19.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$69.74 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

