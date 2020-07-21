Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $17,589,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.