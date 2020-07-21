Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Repsol SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $8.78 on Monday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.