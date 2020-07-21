Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

TSE:MMX opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of $793.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.33.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.20 million.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.