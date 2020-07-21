Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.