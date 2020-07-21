Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.39.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.46. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,013.08. Insiders sold a total of 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

