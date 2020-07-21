Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$38.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.42.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total transaction of C$95,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,742,247.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

