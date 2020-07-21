Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Altius Minerals Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$10.61 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

