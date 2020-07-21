Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.74. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,418.33.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

