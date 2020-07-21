Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.38 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $3,153,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 83.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 355,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,010,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 61.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

