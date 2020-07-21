Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $102.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

