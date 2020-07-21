Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTCMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.