Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.
NYSE:PEG opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,757 shares of company stock valued at $365,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
