Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,757 shares of company stock valued at $365,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.