PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after buying an additional 1,519,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,528,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 365,512 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

