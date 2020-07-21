Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock valued at $840,787,590. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.