Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

