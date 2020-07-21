Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

