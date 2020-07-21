Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,738,000 after buying an additional 103,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock valued at $840,787,590. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

