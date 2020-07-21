Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $86.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.08.
PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
NYSE PII opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37.
In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
