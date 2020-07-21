Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $86.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.08.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PII opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

