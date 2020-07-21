PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lowered by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

