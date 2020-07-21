Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 780 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.04.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

