Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 645 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

