Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 495 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $16,047,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.56. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

