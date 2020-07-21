Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 460 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $193.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

