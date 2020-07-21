Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 289 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

