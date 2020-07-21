Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Shares of TRV opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

