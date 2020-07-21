Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 85.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

