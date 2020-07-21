Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

