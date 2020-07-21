Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,669 BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.